Muddy Waters Cafe
Breakfast
Eggs
Bagel w/
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Nova Lox Sandwich$10.00
Nova Lox w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
- Capicola, Egg and Cheese$7.99
- Sundried Tomato Toast$5.99
Cream Cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Capers, and Kalamata Olives on toast.
- Egg and Cheese$6.00
- Egg and Butter$5.00
- Egg, Tomato, Spinach and Cheese$7.99
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.00
- Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese$8.99
- Ricotta Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Ricotta Cheese,Carmelized Onions, Spinach & Egg
- Roast Beef, Egg and Cheese$7.99
- Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$8.00
- Turkey, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.25
- Avocato Toast$8.99
- Muddy Waters Toasty$6.99
Oatmeal & Parfait
Toasts
Pastries
Assorted Brownies
Pastries
Vegan Pastry
Yogurt Muffins
Yogurt Muffins w/ Butter
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Cider
Espresso
- Small Cappuccino$4.00
- Medium Cappuccino$5.10
- Lg Cappuccino$5.75
- Small Americano$3.50
- Medium Americano$3.75
- Lg Americano$4.00
- Small Breve$3.25
- Medium Breve$3.99
- Lg Breve$4.75
- Small Cafe Late$4.25
- Medium Cafe Late$4.75
- Lg Cafe Late$5.50
- Small Cafe Mocha$4.05
- Medium Cafe Mocha$4.75
- Lg Cafe Mocha$5.50
- Small Conpanna$4.00
- Medium Conpanna$4.75
- Lg Conpanna$5.50
- Single Cuban$2.75
- Double Cuban$3.00
- Triple Cuban$3.50
- Single Espresso$3.00
- Double Espresso$4.00
- Triple Espresso$5.50
- Small Flavored Latte$4.50
- Medium Flavored Latte$5.00
- Lg Flavored Latte$5.75
- Greek Nescaffe Frappe$6.99
- Small Maccchiato$3.99
- Medium Macchiato$4.50
- Lg Macchiato$5.50
- Small Red Eye$2.00
- Medium Red Eye$2.50
- Lg Red Eye$3.25
- Sm Red Eye$2.00
Iced Drinks
Frozen Drinks
Alcohol
Cup of Iced Water
Lunch
Salad
- Burrata Bowl$10.99
Baby Spinach, Olives, Tomatoes, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Capicola topped with Garlic Bread.
- Greek Salad$9.50
Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives Topped w/ Vinegar and Olive Oil, Black Pepper and Salt
- Green Salad$9.50
Spinach, Tomato, Carrots, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Love Salad$10.99
Hughies Original Salad: Iceber Lettuce, Garlic, Genoa, Provolone, Tomatoes, Love Dressing, Parmessan, and Black Pepper. Served with Garlic Bread
- Lust Salad$10.00
Vegeterian Version: Marinated with Mushrooms, Red Peppers, and Green Lettuce. Served with Garlic Bread
- Quinoa Edamame Bowl$13.99
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT$9.00
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
- Earth Burger$9.50
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
- Ham & Swiss$9.50
- Herb Roasted Chicken$10.00
Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Provolone, Basil Pesto
- Hummus$10.00
Hummus w/ Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Baby Spinach and Red Onions
- Love Salad Grinder$10.00
Love Salad on a Grinder
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto$9.00
- Albacore Tuna Salad$10.00