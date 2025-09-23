Muddy Waters Cafe
Breakfast
Eggs
1 Egg Scrambled$3.00
1 Over Easy Egg$3.00
1 Over Medium Egg$3.00
1 Over Hard Egg$3.00
2 Egg Omelette$7.00
2 Eggs Scrambled$5.99
2 Over Easy Eggs$5.99
2 Over Medium Eggs$5.99
2 Over Hard Eggs$5.99
3 Egg Omelette$7.99
3 Eggs Scrambled$7.00
3 Over Easy Eggs$7.00
3 Over Medium Eggs$7.00
3 Over Hard Eggs$7.00
Mediterraenan Omelette$8.50
Western Omelette (Ham, peppers, onions, cheese)$8.50
Veggie Omelette (Mushrooms, Tomatoes, onions, peppers & cheese)$8.50
Steak Omelette (Mushrooms, Scallions, Carmelized Onions, Cheese,mushrooms, red peppers) Served with/ toast$10.99
Bagel w/
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg and Butter$5.00
Egg and Cheese$6.00
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Capicola, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.25
Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Roast Beef, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Turkey, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Nova Lox Sandwich
Nova Lox w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions$10.00
Egg, Tomato, Spinach and Cheese$7.99
Ricotta Cheese Sandwich
Ricotta Cheese,Carmelized Onions, Spinach & Egg$8.99
Oatmeal, Parfait & Fruit
Toasts
Hashbrowns
Breakfast Special
Protein Breakfast Wrap (Turkey, 2 Eggs, Avocado, Pepperjack Cheese, Salt&Pepper)$7.50
Hashbrown Sandwich, Bacon, Egg and Cheese$6.00
Garden Everything Bagel (Veggie CC, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber)$6.00
Guacamole Toast ( Guacamole, 2 Fried Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Salt & Pepper)$9.00
Luxe Lox Avocado Toast (Smashed Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Smoked Salmon w/ everything seasoning)$9.00
The Hammer Stack (Ham, egg, American cheese and hashbrown) on Ciabatta Roll$9.00
Sunrise Feast (Scrambled Eggs, Waffles, Sausage, Cheese, Fresh Strawberries)$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Bologna 2 Fried Egg & Cheddar Cheese & 2 Hashbrown$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheese on a wrap with 2 Hashbrowns on the side$9.00
Bologna, Egg and Provolone Cheese on Cibatta Bread
Bologna, Egg and Provolone Cheese on Ciabatta Bread.$7.25
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Panini$7.25
Turkeybacon, Hashbrown, Scrambled egg, cheese on a wrap (Side of Jelly)$7.50
Blueberry Sunrise 🥯 (Blueberry bagel w/ Cream cheese, Pumpkin Spice Bacon, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese)$7.99
Pastries
Assorted Brownies & Cheesecakes
Peanut Butter Mousse$4.50
Peanut Butter Bar$4.50
Magic Bar$4.50
Chocolate Fudge Bar$4.50
Oreo Brownie$4.50
Raspberry Bar$4.50
Lemon Bar$4.50
Mango-Passion Fruit Bar$4.50
Pumpkin Cognac Cheesecake$5.99
Blondie Walnut Bar$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Mud Pie Brownie Bar$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Cranberry White Chocolate Brownie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake$4.50
Carmel Pecan Bar$4.50
Dubai Chocolate Cake (Individual)$8.50
Blueberry Peach Individual Cake$8.00
Cannoli Cake$8.00
Key Lime indv cake$8.50
Orange Almond Indv Cake$8.50
chocolate triology cake$7.99
Ferrero cake$6.99
Croissants, Cinn Rolls, Pecan Tart
Crumb Cakes, Scones, Biscotti
Old Fashioned Crumb Cake$4.99
Apple Crumb Cake$4.99
Caramel Apple Crumb Cake$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Crumb Cake$4.99
Blueberry Scone$3.50
Cranberry Orange Scone$3.50
Individualized Carrot Cake$5.99
Choco Chip Cookie Dough Cake$5.99
Toffee Nut Cake$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Biscotti$1.75OUT OF STOCK
Raspberry Crumb Cake$4.99
Cheddar Chive Scones$3.50
Pumpkin Lava Cake$7.99
Danishes
Yogurt Muffins
Yogurt Muffins w/ Butter
Corn Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Blueberry Gr W/ Butter$5.25
Banana Blueberry Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Cranberry Orange Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Chocolate Chip Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Double Choc Chip Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Banana Nut gr w/ Butter$5.25
Pistachio Nut Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Coconut Pineapple Gr w/ Butter$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Gr w/ Butter$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Pastry
Cookies
Macaroons
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Drip Coffee
Chai
Cider
Matcha
Espresso
Single Espresso$3.00
Double Espresso$4.00
Triple Espresso$5.50
Single Flat White$4.25
Double Flat White$5.15
Triple Flat White$5.50
Single Cortado$4.25
Double Cortado$5.15
Triple Cortado$5.50
Small Cafe Late$4.25
Medium Cafe Late$5.15
Lg Cafe Late$5.50
Small Cappuccino$4.25
Medium Cappuccino$5.15
Lg Cappuccino$5.75
Small Cafe Mocha$4.25
Medium Cafe Mocha$5.15
Lg Cafe Mocha$5.50
Small Americano$3.50
Medium Americano$3.75
Lg Americano$4.00
Small Breve$4.25
Medium Breve$5.15
Lg Breve$5.50
Small Red Eye$2.00
Medium Red Eye$2.50
Lg Red Eye$3.35
Single Cuban$2.75
Double Cuban$3.00
Triple Cuban$3.50
Single Macchiato$3.99
Double Macchiato$4.50
Triple Macchiato$5.50
Single Conpanna$4.00
Double Conpanna$4.75
Triple Conpanna$5.50
Greek Nescaffe Frappe$6.99
Turkish Coffee w/ Turkish Delights$3.00
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee$3.99
Iced Breve$6.25
Iced Latte$5.75
Iced Mocha$6.50
Iced Americano$5.99
Iced Red Eye$3.99
Iced Brewed Tea$4.50
Iced Chai Tea$6.25
Iced Dirty Chai$7.99
Iced Matcha$7.50
Iced Dirty Matcha$8.50
Lemonade$4.99
Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher$6.99
Dragonfruit Boba Bubbles$6.99
Arnold Palmer Iced Tea$6.99
Iced Aqua Refresher$6.99
Cherry Blossom Chai Tea$7.99
The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Iced Latte$7.00
Iced Sweet Cream Carm Macchiato$5.99
Strawberries & Cream Matcha (w/ dried strawberries inside)$7.99
Iced White Mocha Matcha$7.99
Iced Almond Joy Coffee w/ Almond Joy Cookie$6.99
Iced Coconut Frappe$7.99
PB&J Iced Coffee w/ sweet cream foam$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Almond Joy Matcha (Chocolate Sauce, Coconut, Matcha & Milk)$7.99
Lavender Lemonade$6.99
Cup of Iced or Hot Water
Flavored Hot or Iced Lattes
Specialty Drinks
Lotus Biscoff Iced Matcha
Organic Matcha, Whole Milk, Sweet Cold Foam, Bison and topped with Biscoff Cookie$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Triple Berry Refresher$6.99
Almond Joy Coffee$6.99
Dragonfruit Matcha$6.99
Snicker Kicker Cold Foam$6.99
Watermelon ras Lemonade$6.99
Blue Raspberry Bobba$6.99
Ocean Mist Matcha Latte$6.99
Lunch
Salad
Love Salad
Hughies Original Salad: Iceber Lettuce, Garlic, Genoa, Provolone, Tomatoes, Love Dressing, Parmessan, and Black Pepper. Served with Garlic Bread$10.99
Lust Salad
Vegeterian Version: Marinated with Mushrooms, Red Peppers, and Green Lettuce. Served with Garlic Bread$10.00
Burrata Bowl
Baby Spinach, Olives, Tomatoes, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Capicola topped with Garlic Bread.$10.99
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives Topped w/ Vinegar and Olive Oil, Black Pepper and Salt$9.50
Quinoa Edamame Bowl$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Anita's Salad (Turkey, lettuce, onion, garlic, black pepper, parm, provolone, olive oil)$10.99
Lunch Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$9.00
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.00
Herb Roasted Chicken
Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Provolone, Basil Pesto$10.00
Ham & Swiss$9.50
Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto$9.00
Albacore Tuna Salad$10.00
Grilled Cheese$7.50
Hummus
Hummus w/ Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Baby Spinach and Red Onions$10.00
Earth Burger$10.00
Chickpea Salad Sandwich (Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Celery, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Mustard)$8.99
Grinders
Love Salad Grinder$11.99
Lust Salad Grinder$11.99
Ham Grinder
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Turkey Grinder
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Genoa Grinder
Genoa, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Tuna Grinder
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Capicola Grinder$11.99
Roast Beef Grinder$11.99
Burger w/ Fries
Side of French Fries
Half Sandwich & Soup
Lunch Special
Autumn Grilled Cheese (Ham, Cheddar, Bacon, Apple, Topped w/Honey & Thyme)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Chickpea Salad Sandwich (Chickpeas,Tom,lettuce,onions,celery,garlic powder, mustard & bl pepper)$8.99
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap (Hummus, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Feta & Fries)$13.00
Mediterranean Tuna Avo Wrap ( Tuna, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Avo)$12.00
Napoli Grinder (Capicola, Ham, Genoa, Mozzarella, Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mayo, Italian Dressing, Bl pepper & Salt$11.99
Prosciutto Croissant (Fresh Mozzarella, Basil. Arugula, Pesto on a Croissant)$8.00
Chopped Burger, Provolone, French Fries, Mayo, Ketchup w/ a side of salad$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$10.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto Panini drizzle w/ side of balsamic$8.00
Chipotle Chicken on Kaiser Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Chipotle Mayo$8.99
Turkey, Avocado, Tomato, Am Cheese, Mayo on Multigrain$9.00
Grilled Garden Delight (Spinach, Grilled Zucchini, Peppers, Cauliflower, chicken, pumpkin seeds) MW Dressing$13.99
Quinoa Edamame Bowl w/ Smoked Salmon$13.99
Pastrami Grilled Cheese$9.00
Jalapeno Bagel with Turkey, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Spinach, Butter$9.00
Pastrami Grilled Cheddar Cheese (Coleslaw, thousand island dressing) w/ a side of tomato soup$10.00
Cooler Drinks
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale$3.50
Water$2.00
Large Water$3.00
Polar Sparkling Water$3.50
Juice$3.50
Chocolate Milk$3.50
Cup of Milk$2.50
Gatorade$3.99