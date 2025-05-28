Muddy Waters Cafe
Breakfast
Eggs
1 Egg Scrambled$3.00
1 Over Easy Egg$3.00
1 Over Medium Egg$3.00
1 Over Hard Egg$3.00
2 Egg Omelette$7.00
2 Eggs Scrambled$5.99
2 Over Easy Eggs$5.99
2 Over Medium Eggs$5.99
2 Over Hard Eggs$5.99
3 Egg Omelette$7.99
3 Eggs Scrambled$7.00
3 Over Easy Eggs$7.00
3 Over Medium Eggs$7.00
3 Over Hard Eggs$7.00
Mediterraenan Omelette$8.50
Western Omelette (Ham, peppers, onions, cheese)$8.50
Veggie Omelette (Mushrooms, Tomatoes, onions, peppers & cheese)$8.50
Steak Omelette (Mushrooms, Scallions, Carmelized Onions, Cheese,mushrooms, red peppers) Served with/ toast$10.99
Bagel w/
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg and Butter$5.00
Egg and Cheese$6.00
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Capicola, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.25
Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Roast Beef, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Turkey, Egg and Cheese$7.25
Nova Lox Sandwich
Nova Lox w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions$10.00
Egg, Tomato, Spinach and Cheese$7.99
Ricotta Cheese Sandwich
Ricotta Cheese,Carmelized Onions, Spinach & Egg$8.99
Oatmeal, Parfait & Fruit
Toasts
Hashbrowns
Breakfast Special
Protein Breakfast Wrap (Turkey, 2 Eggs, Avocado, Pepperjack Cheese, Salt&Pepper)$7.50
Hashbrown Sandwich, Bacon, Egg and Cheese$6.00
Garden Everything Bagel (Veggie CC, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber)$6.00
Sunrise Feast (Scrambled Eggs, Waffles, Sausage, Cheese, Fresh Strawberries)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Guacamole Toast ( Guacamole, 2 Fried Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Salt & Pepper)$8.00
Luxe Lox Avocado Toast (Smashed Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Smoked Salmon w/ everything seasoning)$8.00
The Hammer Stack (Ham, egg, American cheese and hashbrown) on Ciabatta Roll$7.50
Coffee Small & Muffin$6.51
Pastries
Assorted Brownies & Cheesecakes
Peanut Butter Mousse$4.50
Peanut Butter Bar$4.25
Magic Bar$4.50
Raspberry Bar$4.50
Lemon Bar$4.50
Chocolate Fudge Bar$4.50
Oreo Brownie$4.50
Pumpkin Cognac Cheesecake$5.99
Blondie Walnut Bar$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Mud Pie Brownie Bar$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Cranberry White Chocolate Brownie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Apple Strudl$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Key Lime Bar$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Mango-Passion Fruit Bar$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Croissants, Cinn Rolls, Pecan Tart
Crumb Cakes, Scones, Biscotti
Danishes
Yogurt Muffins
Yogurt Muffins w/ Butter
Corn Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Blueberry Gr W/ Butter$5.25
Banana Blueberry Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Cranberry Orange Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Chocolate Chip Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Double Choc Chip Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Lemon Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Banana Nut gr w/ Butter$5.25
Pistachio Nut Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Cran-Apple Gr w/ Butter$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Apple Bran Gr w/ Butter$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Pineapple Gr w/ Butter$5.25
Cookies
Macaroons
Dessert Catering Trays
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Drip Coffee
Chai
Cider
Matcha
Espresso
Single Espresso$3.00
Double Espresso$4.00
Triple Espresso$5.50
Single Flat White$4.25
Double Flat White$5.15
Triple Flat White$5.50
Single Cortado$4.25
Double Cortado$5.15
Triple Cortado$5.50
Small Cafe Late$4.25
Medium Cafe Late$5.15
Lg Cafe Late$5.50
Small Cappuccino$4.25
Medium Cappuccino$5.15
Lg Cappuccino$5.75
Small Cafe Mocha$4.25
Medium Cafe Mocha$5.15
Lg Cafe Mocha$5.50
Small Americano$3.50
Medium Americano$3.75
Lg Americano$4.00
Small Breve$4.25
Medium Breve$5.15
Lg Breve$5.50
Small Red Eye$2.00
Medium Red Eye$2.50
Lg Red Eye$3.35
Single Cuban$2.75
Double Cuban$3.00
Triple Cuban$3.50
Single Macchiato$3.99
Double Macchiato$4.50
Triple Macchiato$5.50
Single Conpanna$4.00
Double Conpanna$4.75
Triple Conpanna$5.50
Greek Nescaffe Frappe$6.99
Turkish Coffee w/ Turkish Dlights$3.00
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee$3.99
Iced Breve$6.25
Iced Latte$5.75
Iced Mocha$6.50
Iced Americano$5.99
Iced Red Eye$3.99
Iced Brewed Tea$4.50
Iced Chai Tea$6.25
Iced Dirty Chai$7.99
Iced Matcha$7.50
Iced Dirty Matcha$8.50
Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher$6.99
Arnold Palmer Iced Tea$6.99
Iced Aqua Refresher$6.99
Lemonade$4.99
Iced kissed berry pop$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Iced Coconut Frappe$7.99
Dragonfruit Boba Bubbles$6.99
Green Peach Refresher$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Iced Candy Corn Latte$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Peach Green Matcha Tea$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Mango Refresher$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Ital-Ice Refresher$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Drink$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Muddy's Bliss$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Spring Lavender Splash$6.99OUT OF STOCK
The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Iced Latte$7.00
Iced Sweet Cream Carm Macchiato$5.99
Iced Almond Joy Coffee w/ Almond Joy Cookie$6.99
Strawberries & Cream Matcha (w/ dried strawberries inside)$7.99
Iced White Mocha Matcha$7.99
Frozen Drinks
Green Protein Smoothie$11.00
Peanut Butter Oats Smoothie$11.00
Green Energy Smoothie$11.00
Green DREAM Smoothie
Avocado Spinach Banana Milk Ginger Chia Seeds$11.00
Avocado Almond Smoothie$11.00
Strawberry Walnuts Smoothie$11.00
Blueberry Cashew Smoothie$11.00
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$11.00
Strawberry Smoothie$9.00
Whey Chocolate Protein Strawberry Banana Smoothie$12.00
Guava, Strawberry & Banana Smoothie$11.00
Green Tea Smoothie$9.50
Apple Smoothie (Apple, Banana, Oats, Cin Powder, Maple, Honey, Yogurt)$9.50
Cold Brew Milkshake (Organic Vanilla & Chocolate Gelato w/ Cold Brew)$8.99
Cup of Iced or Hot Water
Flavored Hot or Iced Lattes
**Happy Hour Drinks**
Immunity Drinks
April Specialty Drinks
Sm. Butterfly Latte$4.50
Md. Butterfly Latte$5.50
Lg. Butterfly Latte$6.00
Iced Butterfly Latte$7.00
Sm. Carrot Cake Latte$5.00
Md. Carrot Cake Latte$6.00
Lg. Carrot Cake Latte$7.00
Iced Carrot Cake Latte$8.00
Sm. Strawberry Matcha Bloom$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Md. Strawberry Matcha Bloom$5.75OUT OF STOCK
Lg. Strawberry Matcha Bloom$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Iced Strawberry Matcha Bloom$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Sm. Peep Show Latte$4.99
Md. Peep Show Latte$5.99
Lg. Peep Show Latte$6.50
Iced Peep Show Latte$7.00
Sm. Spring Fog$2.99
Md. Spring Fog$3.50
Lg. Spring Fog$3.99
May Specialty Drinks
Iced Kissed Berry Pop
Sprite seltzer, Sweet Strawberry Syrup,$6.99
Honey Coconut Hibiscus Iced Tea
Honey, Coconut Flavor, Hibiscus Tea, Topped with Sweet Vanilla Cold Foam$6.99
Lotus Biscoff Iced Matcha
Organic Matcha, Whole Milk, Sweet Cold Foam, Bison and topped with Biscoff Cookie$6.99
The Green Glow Up
Apple Slices, Fresh Mint, Sparkling Seltzer and Apple Syrup$6.99
Watermelon Raspberry Refresher
Watermelon Tea, Raspberry Flavor, Lemonade$5.99
Lunch
Salad
Love Salad
Hughies Original Salad: Iceber Lettuce, Garlic, Genoa, Provolone, Tomatoes, Love Dressing, Parmessan, and Black Pepper. Served with Garlic Bread$10.99
Lust Salad
Vegeterian Version: Marinated with Mushrooms, Red Peppers, and Green Lettuce. Served with Garlic Bread$10.00
Burrata Bowl
Baby Spinach, Olives, Tomatoes, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Capicola topped with Garlic Bread.$10.99
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives Topped w/ Vinegar and Olive Oil, Black Pepper and Salt$9.50
Quinoa Edamame Bowl$13.99
Beet Salad (Spinach, Red Onions, Beets, Goat Cheese, Pears,Pecans balsamic dressing)$10.00
Anita's Salad (Turkey, lettuce, onion, garlic, black pepper, parm, provolone, olive oil)$10.99
Lunch Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$9.00
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.00
Herb Roasted Chicken
Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Provolone, Basil Pesto$10.00
Ham & Swiss$9.50
Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto$9.00
Albacore Tuna Salad$10.00
Grilled Cheese$7.50
Hummus
Hummus w/ Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Baby Spinach and Red Onions$10.00
Earth Burger$10.00
Chickpea Salad Sandwich (Tomato, Lettuce, Onions, Celery, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Mustard)$8.99
Grinders
Love Salad Grinder$11.99
Lust Salad Grinder$11.99
Ham Grinder
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Turkey Grinder
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Genoa Grinder
Genoa, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Tuna Grinder
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$11.99
Capicola Grinder$11.99
Roast Beef Grinder$11.99
Burger w/ Fries
Side of French Fries
Half Sandwich & Soup
Lunch Special
Autumn Grilled Cheese (Ham, Cheddar, Bacon, Apple, Topped w/Honey & Thyme)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla, with tomatoes, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese$8.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Chickpea Salad Sandwich (Chickpeas,Tom,lettuce,onions,celery,garlic powder, mustard & bl pepper)$8.99
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap (Hummus, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Feta & Fries)$13.00
Mediterranean Tuna Avo Wrap ( Tuna, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Avo)$10.00
Napoli Grinder (Capicola, Ham, Genoa, Mozzarella, Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mayo, Italian Dressing, Bl pepper & Salt$11.99
Chipotle Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a Kaiser Roll$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Shaved Steak & Fries Grinder (Green peppers, American cheese, salt & bl pepper, roasted red peppers)$13.04
Cooler Drinks
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.50
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.50
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.50
Ginger Ale$3.50
Water$2.00
Large Water$3.00
Polar Sparkling Water$3.50
Juice$3.50
Chocolate Milk$3.50
Cup of Milk$2.50