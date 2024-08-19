2x points now for loyalty members
Muddy Waters Cafe
Breakfast
Eggs
Bagel w/
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Nova Lox Sandwich
Nova Lox w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions$10.00
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.25
- Capicola, Egg and Cheese$7.99
- Sundried Tomato Toast
Cream Cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Capers, and Kalamata Olives on toast.$5.99
- Egg and Cheese$6.00
- Egg and Butter$5.00
- Egg, Tomato, Spinach and Cheese$7.99
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.00
- Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese$8.99
- Ricotta Cheese Sandwich
Ricotta Cheese,Carmelized Onions, Spinach & Egg$8.99
- Roast Beef, Egg and Cheese$7.99
- Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$8.00
- Turkey, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.25
- Avocato Toast$8.99
- Muddy Waters Toasty$6.99
Oatmeal & Parfait
Toasts
Hashbrowns
Pastries
Assorted Brownies
Croissants & Cinn Rolls
Danishes
Yogurt Muffins
Yogurt Muffins w/ Butter
- Double Choc Chip Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Blueberry Gr W/ Butter$5.99
- Pistachio Nut Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Banana Nut gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Coconut Pineapple Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Cran-Apple Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Chocolate Chip Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Corn Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Banana Blueberry Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Cranberry Orange Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Lemon Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Double Chocolate Gr w/ Butter$5.99
- Apple Bran Gr w/ Butter$5.99
Vegan Pastry
Cookies
Macaroons
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Drip Coffee
Cider
Espresso
- Small Cappuccino$4.00
- Medium Cappuccino$5.10
- Lg Cappuccino$5.75
- Small Americano$3.50
- Medium Americano$3.75
- Lg Americano$4.00
- Small Breve$3.25
- Medium Breve$3.99
- Lg Breve$4.75
- Small Cafe Late$4.25
- Medium Cafe Late$4.75
- Lg Cafe Late$5.50
- Small Cafe Mocha$4.05
- Medium Cafe Mocha$4.75
- Lg Cafe Mocha$5.50
- Small Conpanna$4.00
- Medium Conpanna$4.75
- Lg Conpanna$5.50
- Single Cuban$2.75
- Double Cuban$3.00
- Triple Cuban$3.50
- Single Espresso$3.00
- Double Espresso$4.00
- Triple Espresso$5.50
- Greek Nescaffe Frappe$6.99
- Small Maccchiato$3.99
- Medium Macchiato$4.50
- Lg Macchiato$5.50
- Small Red Eye$2.00
- Medium Red Eye$2.50
- Lg Red Eye$3.25
- Sm Red Eye$2.00
Iced Drinks
- Iced Americano$5.99
- Iced Breve$6.25
- Iced Brewed Tea$4.50
- Iced Chai Tea$6.25
- Iced Coffee$3.99
- Iced Flavored Latte$6.00
- Iced Latte$5.75
- Iced Matcha$7.50
- Iced Mocha$6.50
- Iced Red Eye$3.99
- Dragon Fruit Refresher$6.99
- Spring Lavender Splash$6.99
- Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher$6.99
- Arnold Palmer Iced Tea$5.50
- Aqua Refresher$6.99
- Muddy's Bliss$6.99
- Strawberry Drink$6.99
- Raspberry Boba Bubbles$6.99
- Peach Green Matcha Tea$6.99
- Ital-Ice Refresher$6.99
- Lemonade$4.99
- Iced Dirty Chai$7.99
- Coconut Frappe$7.99
Frozen Drinks
- Stawberry Smoothie$9.00
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$9.50
- Green Protein Smoothie$11.00
- Berry Smoothie$11.00
- Peanut Butter Smoothie$9.50
- Arnold Palmer Lemonade$9.00
- Peach Lemonade$9.00
- Mango Smoothie$9.00
- Mango & Strawberry Smoothie$9.50
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade$9.00
- Frozen Blue-Raspberry Lemonade$9.00
- Blue-Pomegranate Smoothie$9.00
- DragonFruit Smoothie$9.00
- Blueberry Banana Smoothie$9.00
- Guava & Passion Fruit Smoothie$9.00
- Orange Smoothie$9.00
- Peach Smoothie$9.00
- Pina Colada Smoothie$9.00
Cup of Iced Water
Latte
Lunch
Salad
- Burrata Bowl
Baby Spinach, Olives, Tomatoes, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Capicola topped with Garlic Bread.$10.99
- Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives Topped w/ Vinegar and Olive Oil, Black Pepper and Salt$9.50
- Green Salad
Spinach, Tomato, Carrots, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette$9.50
- Love Salad
Hughies Original Salad: Iceber Lettuce, Garlic, Genoa, Provolone, Tomatoes, Love Dressing, Parmessan, and Black Pepper. Served with Garlic Bread$10.99
- Lust Salad
Vegeterian Version: Marinated with Mushrooms, Red Peppers, and Green Lettuce. Served with Garlic Bread$10.00
- Quinoa Edamame Bowl$13.99
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$9.00
- Earth Burger$9.50
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
- Ham & Swiss$9.50
- Herb Roasted Chicken
Grilled Chicken w/ Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Provolone, Basil Pesto$10.00
- Hummus
Hummus w/ Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Baby Spinach and Red Onions$10.00
- Love Salad Grinder
Love Salad on a Grinder$10.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto$9.00
- Albacore Tuna Salad$10.00
Grinders
- Ham Grinder
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$10.99
- Turkey Grinder
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$10.99
- Genoa Grinder
Genoa, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$10.99
- Tuna Grinder
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Oil, Salt & Pepper$10.99
- Capicola Grinder$10.99